Mama June's Crack Arrest Lawyer Quits Case, Says She Went Radio Silent

Mama June and her boyfriend are in the market for a new lawyer in their crack cocaine arrests ... 'cause the one they had is done trying to defend 'em since they won't even talk to him.

George B. Bulls II filed a request to be taken off the case, and the judge signed off on it. Bulls says ever since June and her BF, Geno Doak, were busted back in March ... he's made several attempts to contact his clients, but to no avail.

Bulls says aside from June and "Cracky Bear" NOT communicating with him ... he claims they've "failed to comply" with their attorney/client agreement.

You'll recall ... the couple was busted for possession of crack cocaine and paraphernalia -- including a needle and a pipe -- while at an Alabama gas station.

While they're not talking to their now ex-attorney, June and Geno still appear to be thick as thieves. Just a few days after their arrests ... they were trying to hit the jackpot at a casino ... and they've been spotted there multiple times since.

They're gonna need some winnings for a new retainer.