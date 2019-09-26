Markelle Fultz Spent Summer At Kobe Bryant's Athletic Facility, Met w/ Mamba
9/26/2019 12:00 PM PT
Former #1 overall pick Markelle Fultz is desperately trying to salvage his NBA career ... and he turned to Kobe Bryant for help, spending the summer at Mamba's training facility.
Fultz -- who was drafted before NBA stars like Jayson Tatum, De'Aaron Fox and Donovan Mitchell -- has seen his career get off to a super shaky start.
Over 2 seasons, Fultz -- who's now on the Orlando Magic -- has only played in 33 games (he started 15) ... averaging only 7.7 points per game, 3.4 assists and 3.4 rebounds.
But, Markelle -- who's still a ridiculously young 21-year-old with supreme talent -- is trying to turn the bust ship around ... and he's looking to Kobe for help.
Fultz spent a good chunk of the summer at MAMBA Sports Academy in Southern California ... working daily with the academy's trainers.
We're told Markelle even had a sit-down with Kobe ... where Bryant schooled Fultz on the "Mamba Mentality" -- which in KB's words means to "constantly try to be the best version of yourself."
Will Kobe's greatness rub off on Fultz? Stay tuned. NBA season kicks off next month.
