'RHOA' Star Eva Marcille's Baby Daddy Wants More Time with Kid
'Real Housewife' Eva Marcille Baby Daddy Says ... Gimme More Time w/ Our Daughter!!!
9/26/2019 3:38 PM PT
'Real Housewives of Atlanta' star Eva Marcille's got some baby daddy drama on her hands ... he claims she's blocking his QT with their daughter, so he wants a judge's help.
Kevin McCall Jr.'s attorney -- Adamma Mckinnon -- filed legal docs, obtained by TMZ, claiming Eva's tried to alienate their daughter from him ever since she moved from Los Angeles to Georgia in October 2015.
According to docs, Kevin's requesting a change to their previous custody order, so they can share joint physical and legal custody of 5-year-old Marley Rae.
Kevin says it's in Marley's best interest for them to spend more time together and "foster a parental bond." Kevin also wants Marley to take his last name. Right now she's Marley Sterling -- the last name of Eva's current husband, Michael Sterling.
Last, but not least, he wants the court to figure out an appropriate child support arrangement.
As for Eva, a rep for her says, "Kevin was given an ample amount of time to petition any action and never did." They also claim the long list of court documents -- previously filed by Eva -- to which Kevin never responded, speak for themselves.
Kevin and Eva have been at this for a while. As we first reported ... the former "America's Next Top Model" star got a restraining order against Kevin back in 2014 after he allegedly went on a rampage in their home and tried snatching their daughter from Eva's hands.
40 COMMENTS
Waiting for your permission to load the comments.