'RHOA' Star Eva Marcille's Baby Daddy Wants More Time with Kid

'Real Housewives of Atlanta' star Eva Marcille's got some baby daddy drama on her hands ... he claims she's blocking his QT with their daughter, so he wants a judge's help.

Kevin McCall Jr.'s attorney -- Adamma Mckinnon -- filed legal docs, obtained by TMZ, claiming Eva's tried to alienate their daughter from him ever since she moved from Los Angeles to Georgia in October 2015.

According to docs, Kevin's requesting a change to their previous custody order, so they can share joint physical and legal custody of 5-year-old Marley Rae.

Kevin says it's in Marley's best interest for them to spend more time together and "foster a parental bond." Kevin also wants Marley to take his last name. Right now she's Marley Sterling -- the last name of Eva's current husband, Michael Sterling.

Last, but not least, he wants the court to figure out an appropriate child support arrangement.

As for Eva, a rep for her says, "Kevin was given an ample amount of time to petition any action and never did." They also claim the long list of court documents -- previously filed by Eva -- to which Kevin never responded, speak for themselves.