'Breaking Bad' Movie Brings Los Pollos Hermanos to Real Life

Everybody's favorite fast-food fried chicken in the "Breaking Bad" universe will soon be available in the real world ... delivery only, though.

A mural for Los Pollos Hermanos -- the restaurant chain owned by meth distributor Gus Fring on the TV series -- popped up in Venice Beach Thursday, and sources tell TMZ ... the grub's coming soon.

We're told 'BB' fans will soon be able to order and enjoy various chicken combos from the "virtual restaurant" in a few weeks. That means it won't be a sit-down joint, but the food can be delivered and will come in Los Pollos packaging. It's unclear where the food will be made, but no one on the outside will know where.

Our sources say the TV-inspired meals are being made by Family Style Inc., the same company behind Steve Aoki's Pizzaoki.

Based on the mural, it looks like Uber Eats will be handling the deliveries, and the chicken will be available on October 24 ... a couple of weeks after the highly anticipated release of "El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie."

The movie picks up where the show left off for Jesse Pinkman (SPOILER ALERT), right after his escape from captivity and the apparent death of Walter White.