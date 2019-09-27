George & Amal Clooney Laugh at Marriage Question on 5-Year Anniversary

Play video content Exclusive TMZ.com

George and Amal Clooney have reached a milestone -- their 5-year anniversary -- and it seems their key to a happy marriage ... is finding joy in the difficult stuff.

The couple was leaving 4 Charles Prime Rib restaurant in NYC Thursday night on the eve of their big day, and we asked what the hardest part of being married is after half a decade ... and they were VERY amused.

It's hard to tell what's so funny exactly -- the question itself or the possible answers. Truth is, George and Amal both manage high-profile careers while also raising 2-year-old twins ... so maybe it's just humorous trying to narrow it down.

Backgrid

BTW, the Clooneys were joined at dinner by another high-profile couple -- best friends Cindy Crawford and her hubby, Rande Gerber, George's partner at Casamigos Tequila.