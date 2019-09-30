Massive Fan Brawl Caught On Video During Spence-Porter Fight

Play video content Exclusive TMZSports.com

The ring wasn't the only place for action at Staples Center Saturday night ... 'cause a massive brawl took place in the crowd of the Errol Spence-Shawn Porter fight and TMZ Sports has the video.

We're told the fracas got started after the 4th round when 2 fans started arguing about who was winning the fight.

All hell broke loose after that ... with a co-ed scrap going down and bodies flying everywhere.

The fight lasted for almost a minute.

Security ended up restoring order to the crowd ... and from what LAPD tells us, no arrests where made.

Bonus entertainment ... the guy who taped the brawl giving us a hilarious blow-by-blow of the entire melee.