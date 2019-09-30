Marlon Wayans Condemns CA Court Decision to Reopen Cleveland Case

Play video content Exclusive TMZ.com

Marlon Wayans is going back under a legal microscope for comparing a man to the "Family Guy" character Cleveland Brown a few years back ... and he ain't happy about it.

We ran into the comedian and actor Monday at LAX, where we got his thoughts on a potentially momentous decision by the CA Supreme Court to reexamine a lower court's 2015 ruling that he did NOT do anything wrong with the viral burn.

Tell me this nigga don't look like... THIS NIGGA!!! Ol cleveland Brown ass lookin @ahhmovie 2 @whatthefunny I'm hurt… http://t.co/l9XnAenR5U — marlon wayans (@MarlonWayans) September 4, 2013 @MarlonWayans

You'll recall ... while filming for the movie, "A Haunted House 2," Marlon tweeted that Pierre Daniel -- an extra in the flick -- looked like a dead ringer for Cleveland.

Pierre sued Marlon and the production company for the move shortly thereafter, claiming that not only had Marlon racially harassed him with the tweet ... but he also allegedly made a habit of roasting him on the set, which he says caused him great harm.

At the time, a judge said that Pierre did, in fact, look like Cleveland ... and, more importantly, that Marlon's antics were protected free speech. An appellate court upheld that ruling in 2017, saying Marlon's tweet was kosher if that was his creative process as a comic.

Now ... the CA Supreme Court has weighed in, telling the robes below them to reconsider.

He tells us that if you're coming to work with a comedian, you gotta be ready for the jokes to fly -- it's what he does for a living, after all. MW also says this could possibly keep comics in courthouses forever going forward ... suggesting it amounts to censorship.