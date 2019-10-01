Deontay Wilder Promises Devastating Knockout Over Luis 'King Kong' Ortiz

Play video content Exclusive TMZSports.com

Deontay Wilder's giving TMZ Sports his hit list ... knock out Luis "King Kong" Ortiz in devastating fashion, beat up Tyson Fury and then fight the winner of the Andy Ruiz-Anthony Joshua rematch.

We got Wilder and his fiancee Telli Swift outside Bomane Hair Salon in L.A. ... and first things first, we asked the undefeated heavyweight champ how he expects his November 23 rematch with Ortiz will go down.

"I expect to have a devastating knockout, as always. When it comes to me and the sport of boxing, I'm a master of it. I love to do it. I'm blessed to have what many fighters would love to have in this sport and that's power."

"Like I said, from start to finish. From 1st round to 12 rounds. From 1 second to 36 minutes, I'm a dangerous man."

Ortiz is a 6'3", 240-lb. badass from Cuba with only 1 loss to his name -- and that L was at the hands of the Bronze Bomber -- who beat Luis back in 2018.

Wilder knocked out Ortiz in the 10th round ... but not before he was pushed to the absolute brink of defeat in the 7th round by the Cuban heavyweight.

If Wilder's prophetic in his devastating KO prediction over Ortiz ... he's got a blueprint that'll make him unified heavyweight champion of the world.

That plan ... start with Tyson Fury. Then take on the winner of Ruiz-Joshua II.