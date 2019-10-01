Odell Beckham Fight Video Shows Ravens Player Didn't Choke Him, Team Claims

Breaking News NFL

The Baltimore Ravens say Marlon Humphrey NEVER choked Odell Beckham Jr. in their game Sunday ... and they say they've got the up-close video that proves it.

Odell and the Ravens DB went at it all afternoon during the Ravens-Browns game over the weekend ... but tempers REALLY flared late in the 3rd quarter.

On a run play, Odell and Marlon grabbed a hold of each other ... and a violent wrestling match ensued.

Beckham appeared to throw a punch at Humphrey's helmet after grabbing his face mask ... and then Marlon grabbed him by the collar of the jersey and took him to the ground.

Fast-forward to Tuesday morning when the Ravens dropped new video showing the players while they were tussling on the grass ... Humphrey's hands slid from Odell's collar and into the receiver's neck area.

The Ravens say this is evidence Marlon did NOT choke OBJ ... with team writer, Ryan Mink saying, "[Humphrey] did not wrap his hands around Beckham’s neck and did not choke him."

Of course, Browns head coach Freddie Kitchens vehemently disagrees ... because after the game, he said, "He was getting choked on the ground. They get away with that because it's Odell."

As for Beckham, he never claimed he was choked ... saying after the game, "It’s hot out there. We’re just competing. I’m just upset that I lost my earring."

For what it's worth, we watched the video several times and never saw OBJ's earring fly off. Also, still no word if it's been found.

For Humphrey's part, he said of the incident, "I definitely told the referee [Beckham] should have been ejected ... But, it is what it is. Emotions flare. I enjoy going against a top guy like that."