Runner Struck By Lightning and Dies Near Finish Line of 50k Race

An endurance runner was struck by lightning and DIED less than a quarter-mile from the finish line of a 50k race, officials confirmed.

The man, 33-year-old Thomas Stanley, was running in the FlatRock 50k race at Elk City State Park in Kansas on Saturday, when a storm broke out.

Witnesses say runners and officials raced over to Stanley and attempted to revive him, but they were unable to save the runner.

He's survived by his wife and 3 kids, none of whom were at the race that day.

Event organizers issued a statement, saying, "Thomas' family says that the chances of being killed by a lightning strike are about one in a million, and Thomas was truly a one-in-a-million guy."

Thomas' wife, Ashley, talked about the tragedy with KWCH 12 ... saying it's been a difficult situation to explain to her kids ... especially their 6-year-old daughter.

"It's been hard to hear from her ... she's already drawing conclusions very quickly. She has already said, 'If daddy didn't do the race, he would still be here, right?' I said, 'yes.' She said, 'I wish daddy didn't do that race,' and I said, 'me too.'"

A GoFundMe page set up for the family has already raised more than $65,000.