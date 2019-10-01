MLB's Sean Casey Says Joe Maddon Deserves Statue Outside Wrigley Field

Play video content Exclusive TMZSports.com

Could a bronze statue of Joe Maddon be plopped right next to Ernie Banks and Ron Santo outside Wrigley Field one day???

Ex-MLB stud Sean Casey certainly thinks so ... 'cause the former Reds great tells TMZ Sports Maddon is more than deserving of the honor!!!

"One day they might have a statue outside of Wrigley 'cause of what he did for that organization, man," Casey says.

Of course, Maddon -- who brought the Cubs a World Series title in 2016 -- ended his tenure as Chicago's manager over the weekend after just 5 seasons.

But, when we got Casey with fellow ex-big leaguer Kevin Millar out in NYC ... he told us 65-year-old Maddon had such an impact on Chicago in that short time frame, he'll always be a Cubs hero.

"Any time that guy comes into Wrigley, standing ovation," Casey says. "That guy will forever be a legend."