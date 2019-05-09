Addison Russell Booed By Cubs Fans ... In Return From Dom. Violence Suspension

Breaking News

Addison Russell was booed by his OWN fans in his return from a domestic violence suspension Wednesday ... with Wrigley Field lighting up the guy with jeers during his first at-bat.

As we previously reported ... the star infielder was banned from the Cubs for 40 games after his ex-wife accused him of physically and verbally abusing her.

Melisa Reidy -- who has a child with the 25-year-old -- accused Russell of name calling, intimidating with personal force and putting his hands on her during their 2-year marriage.

Addison began serving the suspension late last season ... but the Cubs brought him back for their game against the Marlins on Wednesday -- and fans weren't exactly pleased to see him.

Addison Russell comes to the plate; a lot of boos to say the least. pic.twitter.com/YYcAx5Zch8 — Rooftop Rundown (@RooftopRundown) May 9, 2019

For the team's part ... President of Baseball Operations Theo Epstein said before the game Russell didn't deserve cheers from the home crowd, telling reporters, "I think he will receive an appropriate response and that's something he needs to take responsibility for."

Russell finished the night 0-for-3 with a walk and a strikeout. The Cubs won in walk-off fashion in the bottom of the 11th, 3-2.