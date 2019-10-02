Corey Seager Hits Parked Car Before Dodger Stadium Workout, No Injuries

Breaking News Getty

Some bad news, good news for Dodgers fans ...

Bad news ... Corey Seager was involved in a minor car crash Tuesday afternoon before a workout at Dodger Stadium.

Good news ... he's fine, no injuries.

The superstar shortstop was driving in L.A. when a person in a parked car opened their door, and Seager struck it, according to Bill Plunkett of the O.C. Register.

Both cars suffered damage, but no one was hurt, Plunkett says.

Seager eventually made it to Dodger Stadium and looked unfazed during workouts.

Of course, the Dodgers are gearing up for Game 1 of the Division Playoffs against the Washington Nationals on Thursday night ... so they're gonna need a healthy Seager!!!

The only possible lingering issue for the 25-year-old star ... he's probably gonna have to cough up some dough to fix the car he hit.

Seager reportedly raked in $4 million in salary for the Dodgers in 2019 ... but the guy's an absolute stud so a FAT payday is coming in his future.