Woman Who Climbed Into Lion's Den Was Possibly High, Cops Say

The woman who walked straight into the lion's den at the Bronx Zoo -- and survived -- was high as a kite when confronting the king of the jungle ... this according to cops, who say they found video of her smoking before her stunt.

Law enforcement sources tell TMZ ... police have identified the woman who jumped a fence and entered the lion's enclosure over the weekend, and they say her social media shows her smoking something that looks like a blunt before walking into the zoo.

As you can see in the wild video from the incident ... the woman is staring down the lion in his enclosure, and she does a few dance moves only a few feet away from the massive beast, seemingly taunting the big cat.

Seems like the woman planned to mess with the Lion all along ... she's on video bragging, "I'm about to go f**k around with mother nature" after taking a few puffs outside the zoo. It's unclear exactly what she's smoking, but ... we can let the video speak for itself.

The lion didn't bite, but the woman's actions are not without consequence ... our sources say the Wildlife Conservation Society filed a police report Tuesday for misdemeanor criminal trespass -- for going into the enclosure.