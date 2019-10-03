Ronnie Ortiz-Magro is Back With Jen Harley After Latest Breakup

Play video content Exclusive TMZ.com

We got the on-again, off-again couple Thursday afternoon after dining out at IL Pastaio in Bev Hills ... and the 'Jersey Shore' star told our photog he's patched things up with Jen after their latest breakup.

As we reported ... Jen moved out of Ronnie's Vegas crib last month after accusing him of cheating, a claim people close to Ron strongly denied.

But, it looks like that's all water under the bridge now, 'cause Ronnie and Jen were holding hands and in pretty great spirits ... and they give us their secret to staying strong amidst all their relationship drama.

TMZ.com

We also asked Ronnie for an update on Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino after his prison release ... and Ron says Sitch is looking so jacked, 8 months behind bars doesn't sound so bad after all.

Play video content TMZ.com