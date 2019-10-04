NFL's Josh Rosen Hits L.A. Hotspot With Hot Lady Friend

Play video content TMZSports.com

The Miami Dolphins might suck, but it's still good to be Josh Rosen ... who left an L.A. hotspot Thursday night with a very attractive lady on his arm!!!

Rosen's Dolphins are on a bye week so the QB decided to catch a plane back to his hometown where he was spotted on a double date with his longtime buddy, Scotty McKnight.

The duo left with two hot chicks ... but we haven't been able to identify them yet.

If McKnight looks familiar, it's because he not only was drafted by the NY Jets back in the day, but he's also kind of a Hollywood big shot who famously dated "Gossip Girl" star Jessica Szohr.