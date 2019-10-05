Snoop Dogg Performance Prompts Univ. of Kansas Apology

Play video content

We all know ain't no party like a Snoop Dogg party, but Snoop's idea of fun -- dancers on stripper poles -- has the University of Kansas apologizing to its loyal hoops fans.

Snoop performed Friday night at the KU Jayhawks annual Late Night in the Phog -- a preseason pep rally of sorts -- and it looked like one of his typically awesome shows. As he strolled around the court rapping ... his backup dancers were putting in work on multiple stripper poles. Think "Hustlers" ... minus J Lo.

However, the university says it wanted a PG show from the hip-hop legend. KU's Director of Athletics Jeff Long says, "We made it clear to the entertainers’ managers that we expected a clean version of the show and took additional steps to communicate to our fans, including moving the artist to the final act of the evening, to ensure that no basketball activities would be missed if anyone did not want to stay for his show."

It’s actually happening. Snoop Dogg is actually at Allen Fieldhouse #kubball pic.twitter.com/V76w7PyOLa — 580 Sports Talk (@580Sportstalk) October 5, 2019 @580Sportstalk

Watching the video, it seemed like the crowd was into it. Snoop even made it rain -- with a money gun -- on some court side fans, as well as dancers. Fun, right?!!

Apparently not for everyone in Allen Fieldhouse, because Long added, "I take full responsibility for not thoroughly vetting all the details of the performance and offer my personal apology to those who were offended. We strive to create a family atmosphere at Kansas and fell short of that this evening.”