Antonio Brown Is Fighting To Keep Video Of Condo-Trashing Depo Under Wraps

Antonio Brown is fighting like hell to make sure video of his condo-trashing deposition doesn't see the light of day ... the NFL star just filed docs in court to try to keep the footage under wraps.

As we previously reported ... Brown is accused of being a "belligerent" monster when he sat down for his depo as part of a lawsuit with his old luxury condo complex.

The attorneys for the place -- The Mansions at Acqualina in Miami, Florida -- say AB was not only late for the meeting, but he was also "pugnacious," "defiant" and "profane."

The attorneys also say Brown "chanted, over and over" during the depo ... and they claim all of his actions were recorded on video.

But, in court docs just filed last week, Brown is asking the court to make sure footage from the depo is never made available to the public ... filing a motion to make it all confidential.

In the docs, Brown says if the video is seen ... it'll destroy his ability to get fair treatment in the lawsuit.

As for his actions during the depo ... Brown -- in separate court docs -- said the attorneys' descriptions of his actions were unnecessary, calling them "scandalous, redundant and immaterial."

Brown adds the attorneys only released a description of his depo to "turn this into a media circus" for their "personal gain."

Brown wants the court to NOT impose sanctions against him ... but he adds he IS willing to retake his deposition.