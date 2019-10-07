Rep. Ilhan Omar Files for Divorce

Exclusive Getty Composite

Minnesota Congresswoman Ilhan Omar is heading for splitsville with her husband -- for the second time -- TMZ has learned.

According to court records, obtained by TMZ, the freshman Representative -- and member of the so-called "Squad" -- filed for divorce Friday in Minnesota from her husband, Ahmed Hirsi, who is also the father of her 3 kids.

The filing comes on the heels of Rep. Omar denying a split from her husband. The breakup rumors started after her campaign consultant Tim Mynett's wife filed for divorce, alleging an affair between Mynett and Omar. She also denied the affair.

Her divorce adds another layer to her complicated history with her now estranged husband, Hirsi. They reportedly married in a religious ceremony in 2002 -- but the union was not recognized legally. The couple had 2 children together, but separated in 2008.

She went on to marry another man named Ahmed -- British citizen Ahmed Elmi -- in Minneapolis in 2009, and this time it was official with legal docs and everything. However, they reportedly split in 2011 and he returned to the UK ... but they weren't legally divorced until 2017.

Meanwhile, Oman reconciled with Hirsi in 2012 and they had another child together ... while she was still legally married to Elmi.

Omar and Elmi divorced officially in 2017, and then she wed Hirsi -- legally this time -- in 2018.

Now, they're headed for an official divorce. The Congresswoman has reportedly moved out of their place and into a penthouse apartment in Minneapolis.