Donald Trump Calls Steve Kerr A Scared Little Boy Over NBA/China Q's

President Trump is BLASTING Steve Kerr ... calling him a hypocrite who acted like a scared little boy when asked to comment on the relationship between the NBA and China.

If you missed it, Rockets GM Daryl Morey sparked an international crap show when he Tweeted support for protesters in Hong Kong ... infuriating China.

Since Morey fired off the Tweet, the NBA has done virtually everything to get back in China's good graces ... with team owners, the commish and even James Harden apologizing.

Fast-forward to earlier this week ... Warriors head coach Steve Kerr -- who's extremely outspoken when it comes to American politics -- was asked if he had a comment on the China/NBA situation ... and he didn't exactly take a hard stance.

"Um, actually, I don't, I mean, it's a really, it's a really bizarre international story, and a lot of us don't know what to make of it, so um, it's something I'm reading about, just like everybody is. But, I'm not gonna comment further."

Trump -- who's often on the receiving end of Kerr's criticism -- noticed what he believes is the hypocrisy in Kerr's failure to take a position ... and he took aim at the GSW coach when meeting the press on Wednesday.

"I watched this guy, Steve Kerr, and he was like a little boy, he was so scared to be even answering the question, he couldn't answer the question."

"He was shaking. 'Uh, I don't know.' He didn't know how to answer the question, and yet, he'll talk about the United States very badly. I watch Popovich, sorta the same thing, but he didn't look quite scared actually. But, they talk badly about the United States. But, when it talks about China they don't wanna say anything bad."