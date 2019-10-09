Luke Perry's 'Riverdale' Character Gets Emotional Sendoff

Play video content The CW

Spoiler alert ... Luke Perry's character just got a touching sendoff on the new season of "Riverdale" ... with the TV show bidding farewell following the actor's death.

The hit CW series said goodbye to Luke's character, Fred Andrews, during Wednesday's season premiere ... killing off Fred 5 minutes into the new season, and then giving him an emotional funeral.

KJ Apa's character, Archie, is sitting in Pop's having breakfast when he gets a phone call before dropping his phone and falling to his knees. In the next scene, Archie is at home when a cop tells him Fred was driving home to Riverdale when he died in a hit and run.

Play video content The CW

Later in the episode, Luke's character is laid to rest. KJ and Cole Sprouse help carry the casket into the cemetery ... folks start saying their goodbyes, and that's when things get super emotional.

We broke the story ... Luke died back in March following a massive stroke.