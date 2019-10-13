Paris Jackson Busted for Speeding Near Hollywood

Exclusive TMZ.com

Paris Jackson was hauling ass near Universal Studios Hollywood -- according to cops, anyway -- and ended up with a ticket in hand, but not for the amusement park.

Law enforcement sources tell TMZ ... Michael's daughter was busted on the 101 freeway last month by the California Highway Patrol for going well over 90 MPH in a 65 MPH zone.

Backgrid

We're told she was driving in her 2017 Jeep Wrangler around 1:00 AM when the cop pulled her over, and she was cited for speeding.

It's unclear if there was anyone else in the ride with her at the time.

Play video content 3/31/19 BACKGRID

We know Paris has been focused on her music career this year -- playing gigs around L.A. from time to time -- and seems like she's got the right stuff to be the next Danica Patrick.