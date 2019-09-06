50 Cent Stokes Paris Jackson Feud with Crass MJ Accusers Remark

Breaking News TMZ/Getty

50 Cent and Paris Jackson are going head-to-head over his insinuation Chris Brown is better than Michael Jackson -- and now he's upped the ante with a graphic comment about Jackson's accusers.

Fiddy just fired back at MJ's daughter who, on Wednesday, took umbrage with 50 Cent posting a video of CB doing back flips. If you missed it, the rapper said, "All I'm saying is I never seen MJ come out like this."

Paris responded with, "true legends don't need to exert outrageous amounts of energy just grasp your attention."

Far be it from 50 Cent -- master of the IG troll -- to just let it go. Instead, on Friday, he put up a fresh post, saying ... "Why am I the bad guy, I understand how you feel Paris, but does anyone care about how the little boys butts feels."

Yeah, he went there -- but keep in mind, Dave Chappelle went there too, in his latest Netflix special -- sparking a national debate about believing or disbelieving Jackson's alleged victims.

As we reported, Wade Robson and James Safechuck -- the accusers featured in "Leaving Neverland" -- both blasted Chappelle for the jokes and personal comments he made onstage.