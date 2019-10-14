Carlos Correa Dedicates Walk-Off Homer to Teen Fan With Cancer

Breaking News

Carlos Correa's walk-off dinger to even up the ALCS on Sunday was bigger than baseball ... 'cause the MLB star dedicated the home run to one of his biggest fans battling cancer.

Jalen Garcia is a teenage Houston Astros super fan who has been bravely battling Osteosarcoma -- a type of bone cancer -- since he was 13, according to the Laredo Morning Times.

The 25-year-old shortstop and his fiancee, Daniella Rodriguez, met the big-time fan at a hospital in Houston on Friday ... and Correa was so moved by the visit, he wanted to do something extra special that Garcia would never forget.

"Next home run I hit will be for you," Correa promised Garcia. "When you see me pointing, I'll be pointing at you."

Fast forward to Sunday night against the Yankees ... when Correa stepped up to the plate in the 11th inning with the game tied at 2 ... and he hit it right outta the park!!!

As Correa rounded first base, he held true to his promise ... pointing out for his new friend, Jalen while all eyes were on him.

Carlos Correa's reaction to his walk-off home run is everything 🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/QQVLRG4hlt — FOX Sports (@FOXSports) October 14, 2019 @FOXSports

Correa commented on the awesome gesture on Monday ... saying "That was for you, Jalen. Keep fighting we are with you."

No word on how Jalen reacted ... but we're assuming the guy has to be PUMPED!!