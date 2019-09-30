Carlos Correa Donates $10k To Family Of Murdered Houston Police Officer

Breaking News

Amazing gesture from Astros superstar Carlos Correa ... the shortstop visited the family of murdered Houston police officer Sandeep Dhaliwal on Monday -- and donated $10,000.

Dhaliwal was killed last Friday in broad daylight after a man shot him in the back of the head during a routine traffic stop ... and Correa was hit hard by the news.

42-year-old Dhaliwal had famously helped citizens in Puerto Rico after Hurricane Maria devastated the community in 2017 ... so Carlos -- a Puerto Rican native -- wanted to reach out.

The 'Stros stud was able to meet with the Dhaliwal's family Monday afternoon ... and, according to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez, it was the first time he had seen the family smile since the tragedy.

Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez (@SheriffEd_HCSO) w/Carlos Correa (@TeamCJCorrea)who personally donated $10K to help the family of the late Harris County Deputy Sheriff Sandeep Dhaliwal who was killed Friday during a traffic stop.Ed says it’s 1st time he’s seen the family smile pic.twitter.com/VmMhgxOKZL — Mark Berman (@MarkBermanFox26) September 30, 2019 @MarkBermanFox26

"Can't thank him enough," Gonzalez said of Correa to Fox 26's Mark Berman ... "Amazing what he does for the Houston community."

Correa also donated $10k to Dhaliwal's family ... and said of the situation, "A lot of people in Puerto Rico suffered the tragedy of Hurricane Maria. And, for him to go out of his way and help people that he didn't even know, it really touched me."

Correa added, "We're very grateful for everything he did -- me, my family, the whole country of Puerto Rico. It's an unfortunate situation, but I wanted to come show my respects and my appreciation for the family and be able to help them in some way."