Matt Stafford's 2-Year-Old Daughters Hate the Stinkin' Packers!

Wanna see the most adorable NFL smack talk ever? Great!

Here are Matt Stafford's adorable 2-year-old twin daughters expressing their utmost DISDAIN for the Green Bay Packers ... before being distracted by a shiny red truck.

C'mon, this is SUPER CUTE!!

Of course, Matt's Detroit Lions are facing Aaron Rodgers and company tonight on "Monday Night Football" in a crucial NFL North match up.

Since Matt and the Lions are on the road ... the QB's wife, Kelly Stafford, made a cute pump-up video for dad showing their support for Detroit!

It's a big game for Detroit -- they're 2-1-1 and if they don't beat the Packers, it could already spell the end for their hopes of a division title since Green Bay is 4-1 and look strong right now.

As for Matt, he's having a pretty solid season, statistically, at the moment -- with 1,122 passing yards, 9 TDs and only 2 INTs with a QB rating of 102.6. Not bad!

Will it be good enough to beat Green Bay? The gamblers don't think so ... Detroit is a 3.5 point underdog.