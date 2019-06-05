Aaron Rodgers Stafford & Trubisky Beer Chugging? Hey, They Finally Won Something!

Aaron Rodgers Shades The Hell Out Of Stafford & Trubisky After Beer Chug

"There's finally a talent where they can say they're better than me at."

Aaron Rodgers shaded the HELL out of his NFC North counterparts Tuesday ... congratulating them on being better beer chuggers than him -- by ripping their hearts out and eating it.

If ya missed it ... Rodgers couldn't slug down a beer at a Milwaukee Bucks game a few weeks ago -- and the Internet went crazy ripping the guy.

Aaron Rodgers can not be my beer pong partner - OUT! pic.twitter.com/qa1GMct5az — Beer Pong (@BeerPong) May 24, 2019

Some of those involved in the Rodgers trolling? Bears QB Mitch Trubisky and Lions QB Matt Stafford -- who both posted vids of them destroying some suds in response.

Well, Rodgers saw that ... and clapped right back at the QBs during his news conference this week, saying, "As far as those other guys, for some of them, there's finally a talent where they can say they're better than me at."

Of course, Rodgers has demolished both the Bears and the Lions in his career ... so no coming back for Stafford and Trubisky from here.

By the way, Rodgers says if ya really want to see him win a drinking contest ... better break out the scotch, baby!