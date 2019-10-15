Aaron Rodgers Speaking Spanish to ESPN Deportes Was Pretty Cool
10/15/2019 9:31 AM PT
Who needs a translator?!? Not Aaron Rodgers!!!
The Green Bay Packers QB flexed his Espanol during a post-game interview with ESPN Deportes on Monday night ... and it wasn't bad!!!
Of course, he wasn't exactly giving a lecture on geopolitics in Spanish ... he just used a few short phrases to praise his teammates' 23 to 22 victory over the Detroit Lions, but still -- impressive!!!
Don't sleep on @AaronRodgers12's Spanish 😯 (via @ESPNDeportes) pic.twitter.com/p2Lnj2rZ42— NFL on ESPN (@ESPNNFL) October 15, 2019 @ESPNNFL
"Esto es un equipo increíble," Rodgers said ... "Te amo estos hombres."
Loose translation ... "This is an incredible team. I love those guys!"
The guy doing the interview, John Sutcliffe, was impressed -- and when Rodgers described himself as the old man on the team, Sutcliffe gave him a new Spanish nickname, "El Viejito."
By the way, Rodgers had a pretty decent game given his top WRs were all out with injuries -- completing 24 of 39 passes with 283 yards, 2 TDs and 1 INT.
Now how do you say "terrible officiating" in Spanish???
