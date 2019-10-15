Felicity Huffman Turns Herself In To Prison To Serve College Bribery Sentence

Breaking News Getty

Felicity Huffman has just turned herself in to begin serving a 14-day sentence for her role in the college admissions bribery scandal.

The actress arrived at the Federal Correctional Institution in Dublin, CA Tuesday -- just outside of San Francisco -- where she'll be locked down for the next two weeks. As we reported ... Felicity got 14 days, a $30k fine, one year of supervised release and 250 hours of community service.

Prosecutors initially, privately demanded one year in jail, and then publicly reduced their recommendation to 4 months behind bars, but ultimately reduced it to 1 month. But, the judge scoffed at the prosecutors' request ... saying the case amounted to a bunch of nothing because the college admissions system was already broken.

Elizabeth Williams

What helped Felicity ... the judge said she had "near immediate acceptance of responsibility" for her crime, and she paid one of the smallest bribes. Felicity in court apologized in court ... adding, "I have inflicted more damage (on her daughter) than I could've ever imagined."