Terrell Owens Says Cowboys Should Fire Garrett, They'd Go On 6-Game Win Streak!

Terrell Owens says the Dallas Cowboys could be 9-3 by the end of November ... IF Jerry Jones would just fire Jason Garrett already!!!

"I guarantee if he made a change right now, it would probably re-liven, rejuvenate that locker room," Owens says. "If they get rid of him, they may go on a six-game winning streak!"

Owens -- who trashed the hell out of his former coach on Twitter over the weekend -- elaborated on his disdain for JG on 95.7 "The Game" on Tuesday.

TO says it's blatantly obvious to him that Garrett has lost the Cowboys' locker room ... and a viral clip of Dallas players ignoring the coach's high-five attempts proves his point.

NFL Films Presents A Football Life



Jason Garrett: The Last Clappic.twitter.com/99r9HxFbeU — Master (@MasterTes) October 13, 2019 @MasterTes

"Clearly, he doesn't have the heartbeat of that locker room," Owens says. "I'm telling you, if they got rid of Jason Garrett today, tomorrow -- these guys are going to play lights out."

Owens -- who played receiver for the Cowboys in 2007 and 2008 when Garrett was the offensive coordinator -- says he has no idea why Jones insists on keeping the guy around.

"Maybe Jason Garrett has something on Jerry Jones," Owens joked. "Some personal information that if he cuts him, maybe he's going to be whistleblower or something!"