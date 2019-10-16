Claressa Shields Brother Charged In Weigh-In Attack ... Facing 10 Years In Prison

Breaking News TMZ.com

Claressa Shields' brother has been charged for the violent attack on Ivana Habazin's trainer at their fight weigh-in earlier this month ... and he's now facing a possible 10 years behind bars for the crime.

As we previously reported, 68-year-old James Ali Bashir was snuck up on and socked in the face at the Shields-Habazin weigh-in on Oct. 4 in Flint, Michigan after things got testy during the fight's promotion.

Bashir was seriously injured -- he was taken from the arena to the hospital and required surgery -- and the whole altercation caused the mega-boxing match to be canceled.

Genessee County Prosecutors now say they've caught the man responsible for the punch ... and say it's Shields' brother, 28-year-old Artis Mack.

According to prosecutors, Mack was seen by cops fleeing the scene after the punch took place ... and after they followed him into a nearby neighborhood, they arrested him.

On Wednesday, they announced they hit the guy with one charge of assault with intent to do great bodily harm ... and say if convicted, Mack could spend up to 10 YEARS in prison.

Mack is currently being held without bond in Genesee County, Michigan.