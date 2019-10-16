Myles Garrett Claims 'Fan' Punched Him in Face After Asking For Pic

Breaking News Getty

Cleveland Browns superstar Myles Garrett says he just got sucker punched in the face by a "fan" who asked him for a picture ... and now he's clowning the attacker on social media.

Garrett -- who's 6'4", 272 lbs -- says he was inside of his car Wednesday when the "fan" flagged him down and "hopped out his car to take a picture with me."

"I cracked the window enough for the camera to get my face," Garrett says ... but when the guy got close, he socked Myles right in the face.

23-year-old Garrett -- the #1 overall pick in the 2016 NFL Draft -- didn't seem fazed one bit ... comparing the punch to a "pillow tap."

We reached out to police in Cleveland and nearby areas but, so far, no signs of a report being filed.

Instead, Garrett is taunting the guy on social media ... "Hm, put your legs into it might have actually made me flinch."

Garrett says he didn't retaliate because he knows that would make him a prime target for a lawsuit.

The Browns are on a bye week -- so it's unclear if the incident even took place in Cleveland, but we're working on it.

Garrett is a monster in the NFL ... he's widely considered one of the best pass rushers in the game and he already has 9 sacks in the 2019 season.