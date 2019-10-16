Food Network Chef Carl Ruiz Died from Blocked Arteries

10/16/2019 8:16 AM PT
Food Network star and celebrity chef Carl Ruiz died from a hardening of his arteries ... TMZ has learned.

A spokesperson for the Maryland Department of Health tells TMZ ... Ruiz died after succumbing to atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease -- typically a buildup of fats, cholesterol and other substances in arteries which restricts blood flow.

The finding confirms the suspicions of Carl's family ... that he died of a heart attack.

The Dept. of Health also lists his death as natural, which just means there was no foul play.

As we reported ... Ruiz died in his sleep last month at just 44 years old. His death shook the food community ... with several chefs reacting publicly to the loss. Guy Fieri said he was heartbroken.

Carl was Cuban-American and known as an expert in Spanish cuisine. In addition to being a popular fixture on the Food Network ... he'd just opened his restaurant, La Cubana, in NYC earlier this year.

