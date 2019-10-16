Food Network Chef Carl Ruiz Died from Blocked Arteries

Food Network star and celebrity chef Carl Ruiz died from a hardening of his arteries ... TMZ has learned.

A spokesperson for the Maryland Department of Health tells TMZ ... Ruiz died after succumbing to atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease -- typically a buildup of fats, cholesterol and other substances in arteries which restricts blood flow.

The finding confirms the suspicions of Carl's family ... that he died of a heart attack.

I'm heartbroken that my friend chef Carl Ruiz is gone. I have no words to describe what a great friend he was to me and my family. His ability to make me laugh and smile under any circumstances was only outshined by his talent as a chef. — Guy Fieri

The Dept. of Health also lists his death as natural, which just means there was no foul play.

As we reported ... Ruiz died in his sleep last month at just 44 years old. His death shook the food community ... with several chefs reacting publicly to the loss. Guy Fieri said he was heartbroken.