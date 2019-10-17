El Chapo's Son Taken Into Custody in Mexico

Breaking News Getty

One of El Chapo's sons is now being held by Mexican authorities, and a massive shootout is going down in the city where the drug kingpin's offspring was arrested.

According to multiple reports, El Chapo's son Ovidio Guzmán López has been taken into custody in the Mexican city of Culiacán ... and masked gunmen are now trading fire with Mexican security forces.

Ovidio is said to be an active member of El Chapo's Sinaloa Cartel. He's reportedly facing charges in the U.S. for conspiracy to traffic cocaine, marijuana and methamphetamine.

¿Qué está pasando en #Culiacán?



Hasta las 5 de la tarde (hora culichi) no hay confirmación oficial, pero el rumor fuerte es que @SEDENAmx mató a Iván Archivaldo Guzmán Salazar y detuvo a Ovidio Guzmán López en un operativo. Ambos son hijos del Chapo Guzmán. pic.twitter.com/ZSKVxAnOk8 — Oscar Balmen (@oscarbalmen) October 17, 2019 @oscarbalmen

In video posted on social media by journalists in Mexico, you can see a massive police presence carrying out an apparent operation to bring in Ovidio. There are tons of armed officers on foot, plus trucks and jeeps with mounted weapons following behind.

There are reports that the eldest son of El Chapo, the #Mexico drug kingpin, has been captured or killed amid gunfights on the streets of Culiacan, Sinaloa. Many cartel members are out on the streets fighting. pic.twitter.com/hiIPeAMMAZ — Jake Hanrahan (@Jake_Hanrahan) October 18, 2019 @Jake_Hanrahan

Folks in the city are also sharing terrifying footage of the aftermath of the arrest ... men riding around the city with machine guns who are NOT part of the Mexican army.

As we've reported ... El Chapo was sentenced to life in prison in the U.S. back in July, after being found guilty for engaging in a continuing criminal enterprise, conspiracy to launder narcotics proceeds, international distribution of cocaine, heroin, marijuana and other drugs and use of firearms.