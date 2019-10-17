Michael Bisping Tests Out New Knee Hours After Replacement Surgery

Play video content Breaking News TMZSports.com

Michael Bisping was already up and throwing knee strikes just hours after his replacement surgery on Thursday ... testing out the new merchandise in his hospital gown!!!

The UFC superstar got the work done after he had been dealing with intense pain in his knee since he tore his PCL in 2005, with the discomfort getting unbearable over the past 6 months.

Now, the Count has a brand-spankin' new knee after a 3.5-hour procedure at St. Joseph Hospital of Orange ... and by the looks of it, Bisping isn't gonna miss a step!!!

The 40-year-old Hall of Famer hopped off his hospital bed and started showin' off his jab and knee strikes ... and almost exposed his whole ass in the process.

"Here’s to a new chapter in life. New Knee, New Me!!!!!," Bisping said. "Still got it!"

BTW -- if you REALLLLLLY wanna see what Bisping's knee looked like, he gave us the pleasure of posting the absolutely disgusting images on his Instagram.

Swipe at your own risk.