Gina Rodriguez Singing N-Word is Fine, Says 'L&HH' Star Amara La Negra

If people don't want Gina Rodriguez and others to drop the n-word while singing along to their favorite songs, then the artists should stop including it in their lyrics ... so says Amara La Negra.

The "Love & Hip Hop Miami" star tells TMZ ... she doesn't believe Gina had malicious intent when she used the term "n***a" while singing along to Lauryn Hill, so it shouldn't be a big deal at all.

Amara's take is if you're offended or sensitive about a non-black person singing the n-word, you should blame the creator of the song ... not the fans of the singer trying to mimic them.

Amara adds she's Latina like Gina, but believes the "Jane the Virgin" star is getting more flak for this because her skin is lighter than Amara's ... and that's a whole other complicated issue.

She concedes that Rodriguez probably should have known better than to post a clip of herself singing the n-word, but she's certain she wasn't trying to harm anyone ... so her apology should suffice.

Besides, Amara says a lot of Latinos are raised alongside African-Americans and are used to hearing the word and feel it's acceptable for them to use it ... once again, as long as they aren't using it maliciously.

As we told you ... a 7-year-old clip of Gina saying "n***a" in a comedy sketch resurfaced on the heels of her current controversy, lending credence to the notion that she's got a pass to say it.