Cuba Gooding Jr. Hit with More Charges in NYC

Cuba Gooding Jr. is racking up new charges in NYC at an alarming rate -- the D.A. just announced he's been indicted on 2 more counts related to alleged sexual misconduct.

The Manhattan D.A. says the Oscar winner is now facing an additional count of forcible touching and another sexual abuse in the third-degree charge. After last week's indictment that brings Gooding's tally up to 6 charges related to 3 different accusers.

Prosecutors have not said when the new accuser's alleged incident went down. As we reported, the prior accusers are a TAO Nightclub server and a patron at Magic Hour Rooftop Bar and Lounge, both in NYC.

TMZ broke the story ... surveillance video appeared to show some contact between Cuba and the woman at Magic Hour Rooftop back in June, but he adamantly denied touching the woman's breast ... as she claimed to cops.

Gooding will be back in court on Halloween for yet another arraignment. His attorney, Mark Heller, tells us Cuba will plead not guilty ... just as he did for the 4 previous charges.