40 Glocc Cops Sweet Plea Deal in Minnesota Prostitution Case

Exclusive Getty

40 Glocc is close to seeing the light at the end of the tunnel in his prostitution case ... he's just cut a plea deal with prosecutors.

According to court docs, obtained by TMZ, the rapper has agreed to plead guilty to 1 felony count of promoting prostitution of an individual. As part of the plea deal ... prosecutors have agreed to drop 2 other felony charges -- fleeing a peace officer in a motor vehicle and engaging in the sex trafficking of an individual.

Under the terms of the deal ... Glocc can argue for a jail sentence of between 4 and 12 months.

TMZ.com

For now ... the rapper will be out on bail until his next hearing in February. Until then, Glocc's gotta keep his nose clean.

A judge still has to sign off on the deal and sentence Glocc before it's all official. So, Glocc's not outta the woods just yet, but he's inching closer.

As we first reported ... Glocc was nabbed in a prostitution ring back in 2017. He had allegedly driven a woman to an unknown location after an undercover cop contacted her through an ad posted on Backpage.com.