Team USA's Alex Morgan Pregnant with Baby Girl

Team USA soccer co-captain Alex Morgan is pregnant with a baby girl -- which means Team USA is probably gonna win the 2039 Women's World Cup!!!

The 30-year-old striker announced the big news Wednesday with her husband, L.A. Galaxy midfielder Servando Carrasco ... saying their baby girl is due in April 2020.

FYI, Morgan and 31-year-old Carrasco have been together for years and tied the knot on New Year's Eve back in 2014. This will be their first child together.

Obviously, the news is GREAT for their family but it means Morgan will likely put her playing career on hold for a bit. Besides her spot on Team USA, Morgan also plays for the Orlando Pride of the NWSL.

Both Alex and Servando Instagrammed about the news. Serv wrote, "Can’t wait to meet my baby girl."

Alex said, "We are already in love and we haven’t even met her yet. Newest member of the Carrasco family, coming soon."