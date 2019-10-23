AOC Says 'Joker' Stairs Are a Bronx Staple, Movie Fans Can't Claim It

Play video content Exclusive TMZ.com

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is all for "Joker" putting a spotlight on a local NYC attraction she's known her whole life, but it sounds like she'd like to keep it a neighborhood secret.

We got AOC Tuesday on Capitol Hill and she dished on the famous Bronx stairs featured in the new flick. No spoiler here, but Joaquin Phoenix's Clown Prince of Gotham dances his way down the landmark to celebrate his transformation to the Joker.

The Congresswoman from the block says those stairs have been there since forever, and folks have been busting moves -- and maybe a few asses -- down them long before Joaquin made 'em trendy with tourists. AOC added it wasn't always the safest hang either.

If you haven't noticed, the stairs have been showing up all over Instagram -- as "Joker" fans anywhere near the borough wanna pull off their own versions of Arthur Fleck's dance.

As much as AOC appreciates the shine on her district, she also doesn't want locals to lose their sense of ownership. You gotta see AOC as she declares, "Keep your Instagram posts outside of the Boogie Down! This is for us!!!"