Hong Kong Protesters Targeted LeBron James Outside Lakers Game

LeBron James Targeted By Hong Kong Protesters ... Outside Lakers Game
10/23/2019 8:07 AM PT
Everyone loves free shirts, right? But, would you grab a free "Free Hong Kong" shirt on your way into a Lakers game?
That's the question some Lakers and Clippers fans asked themselves Tuesday as they walked past an anti-China protest outside Staples Center.
A handful of people were handing out shirts with the same 7 words that Houston Rockets GM Daryl Morey tweeted out earlier this month, "Fight for Freedom, Stand with Hong Kong."
The protesters also held signs mocking LeBron James -- calling him the "King of Chinese Money."
One of the protesters, who just returned from Hong Kong a few weeks ago, says people there are still pissed at LeBron for condemning Morey.
He also wanted to remind Bron ... "[People in Hong Kong] buy shoes, too!"
The plan worked ... several people grabbed the shirts -- and one kid even held one up for the Staples Center dance cam (though the camera almost immediately panned away).
A young fan tricked the camera operator at last night's Clippers-Lakers game to show his "Free Hong Kong" shirt." (h/t @reddit) pic.twitter.com/ScxTjz3OKL— Rob Tornoe (@RobTornoe) October 23, 2019 @RobTornoe
LeBron didn't seem too affected by the protest ... he played fine. Just not good enough to get the W. The Clippers won 112 to 102.
Tons of stars made the drive to Staples to catch the game ... including Kate Hudson, Chadwick Boseman, Chloe Kim, Adam DeVine and more!
