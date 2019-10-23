Hong Kong Protesters Targeted LeBron James Outside Lakers Game

Play video content Exclusive Details TMZSports.com

Everyone loves free shirts, right? But, would you grab a free "Free Hong Kong" shirt on your way into a Lakers game?

That's the question some Lakers and Clippers fans asked themselves Tuesday as they walked past an anti-China protest outside Staples Center.

A handful of people were handing out shirts with the same 7 words that Houston Rockets GM Daryl Morey tweeted out earlier this month, "Fight for Freedom, Stand with Hong Kong."

The protesters also held signs mocking LeBron James -- calling him the "King of Chinese Money."

One of the protesters, who just returned from Hong Kong a few weeks ago, says people there are still pissed at LeBron for condemning Morey.

He also wanted to remind Bron ... "[People in Hong Kong] buy shoes, too!"

The plan worked ... several people grabbed the shirts -- and one kid even held one up for the Staples Center dance cam (though the camera almost immediately panned away).

A young fan tricked the camera operator at last night's Clippers-Lakers game to show his "Free Hong Kong" shirt." (h/t @reddit) pic.twitter.com/ScxTjz3OKL — Rob Tornoe (@RobTornoe) October 23, 2019 @RobTornoe

LeBron didn't seem too affected by the protest ... he played fine. Just not good enough to get the W. The Clippers won 112 to 102.