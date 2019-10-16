Ted Cruz Slams LeBron, 'Kissing Up to Tyrants and Murderers Is a Bad Look'

Play video content Exclusive TMZSports.com

Sen. Ted Cruz has a blistering message for LeBron James ... "kissing up to Chinese communists and tyrants and apologizing for murderers, that's not a good look."

The U.S. Senator from Texas went off on LeBron over the NBA star's comments on China ... saying it sounds like Bron's "more interested in money and making bucks" than standing up for human rights.

"I don't have a problem with [athletes speaking out on politics]. What I have a problem with is when they don't know what they're talking about and they end up defending tyrants."

Cruz is obviously referring to LeBron's repeated condemnation of Daryl Morey's pro-Hong Kong tweet. Bron said the Rockets GM was "not educated" on the topic before creating an international incident.

Lakers’ LeBron James on NBA’s China controversy: “I don’t want to get into a ... feud with Daryl Morey but I believe he wasn’t educated on the situation at hand and he spoke.” pic.twitter.com/KKrMNU0dKR — Ben Golliver (@BenGolliver) October 15, 2019 @BenGolliver

But, Cruz says if ANYONE needs to be educated, it's LeBron -- "I would encourage LeBron to learn a little bit about the people of Tibet, learn a little bit about Falun Gong the religious persecution and the torture and the horrific human rights abuses that occur in China."

"Now, that doesn't mean we should never do business with China," Cruz says ... "but we don't need to adopt their values. We don't need to embrace censorship and propaganda, and sadly that's what the Chinese government wants the NBA to do."

When asked if he had advice for LeBron, Cruz said he'd tell LeBron what he'd tell any U.S. citizen.