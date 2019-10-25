'L&HH' Star Rich Dollaz Arrested For Failing to Pay Child Support

Exclusive

Rich Dollaz might want to think about changing his handle ... the "Love & Hip Hop New York" star just got busted for not paying child support ... again.

The Hudson County Sheriff's Office tells TMZ ... Rich Dollaz was arrested Thursday at his home in New Jersey and was booked for failure to pay child support. We're told Rich owes more than $125,000 to the mother of his child.

Police tell us Dollaz was processed at the jail and taken to Hudson County Family Court for a hearing. We're told Rich posted $20,000 bail with an agreement to start making monthly child support payments.

Child support issues are nothing new for Rich. As we've reported, the music exec got busted in October 2014 for owing $11k and again in February 2015 for owing nearly $200k.