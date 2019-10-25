Paramore's Hayley Williams Lists Nashville Home For $1 Million

Paramore's lead vocalist, Hayley Williams, is spending most of her time these days in Los Angeles ... so she's looking to sell her crib back home in Tennessee.

Hayley's super cute cottage just hit the market ... and the 3-bedroom, 2-bathroom pad is listed at a cool $1 million.

The historic home is made of stone, and it's got a modern touch despite being built in 1935 ... it's decked out with a screened-in porch with a swing, plus a fireplace in the living room and a sprawling basement perfect for a man cave, home gym or studio.

Hayley's 3-story house is gated for extra privacy, and it's got a stand-alone garage and a large grass lawn. The interior features hardwood floors, tile and vinyl.

The pad is in the Nashville suburb of Franklin, the same town where Hayley's rock band traces its roots.

Donna Brevard of Zeitlin Sothebys International Realty has the listing.