George R.R. Martin, 'I'll Finish 'GOT' Books Before Jets, Giants Win Super Bowl!'

Good news, bad news for "Game of Thrones" fans!!!

The Good News ... author George R.R. Martin is finally giving a timetable on when he plans to finish the final two books from his "A Song of Ice and Fire" saga!!!

The Bad News ... George says they'll come out BEFORE the NY Jets or Giants win another Super Bowl -- so it could be a while!!!

Of course, Martin is a HUGE NY football fan -- he blogs about both teams -- but he's REALLY down on the Jets and Giants at the moment because, well, they suck!!!

But, don't get too upset NY fans ... Martin tells us he's actually warming up to the Giants' infamous Daniel Jones pick!!! So, that's a start!!!