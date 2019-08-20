Baker Mayfield, 'I Can't Believe the Giants Took Daniel Jones'

'I Can't Believe the Giants Took Daniel Jones'

Baker Mayfield simply can't believe the NY Giants selected Daniel Jones with the 6th overall pick in the 2019 NFL Draft ... saying the move "blows my mind."

Mayfield made the comments while doing an interview with GQ -- the reporter says they happened to be sitting by a TV when ESPN ran a segment on Jones, the rookie out of Duke.

That's when Mayfield said, "I cannot believe the Giants took Daniel Jones ... blows my mind."

Some people are interpreting the comments as a shot at Jones -- others say Baker was just vocalizing how EVERYONE felt about the pick ... considering so many draft experts had other QBs like Dwayne Haskins ranked higher than DJ.

If you're wondering, the Browns do NOT play the Giants during the regular season this year.

The GQ reporter continued the conversation about NFL quarterbacks -- noting that a ton of so-called "experts" never seem to accurately predict which college stars will make good pros.

Baker added, "Some people overthink it ... that's where people go wrong. They forget you've gotta win."

He continued to explain what makes a great QB -- "Either you have a history of winning and being that guy for your team ... or you don't."