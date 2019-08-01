'Game of Thrones' Author George R.R. Martin Look-alike Hits the Beach

Exclusive TMZ

George R.R. Martin ain't in Westeros anymore -- and with Winter officially having come and gone, it looks like the famed author hopped a dragon to SoCal ... emphasis on LOOKS like.

The "Game of Thrones" scribe was spotted at a beach in sunny Oceanside -- at least that's what we first thought when we saw this photo. Turns out -- this is George's freakin' doppelganger IN THE FLESH!!! Seriously, the resemblance is uncanny.

Getty

We reached out to George's rep to make sure it was in fact him, and we were told no dice!!! The rep says George was actually in a completely different state. The dude's got a crib in Santa Fe, NM -- so he very likely might've been there with his wife, Parris.

When we pressed the rep for George's location he rep told us ... "I know exactly where he is. Not California. Holed up writing."

As for his impostor here, the guy was only slightly less dressed down than the real McCoy -- rockin' a short-sleeve button-down shirt, matching pants and brighter version of GRRM's signature charcoal cap.

Something else to keep in mind ... Comic-Con just wrapped the weekend before in nearby San Diego. So, maybe this guy's still cosplayin'.

Doesn't appear the fake George was flocked by fans -- especially those disgruntled ones who've been bitching about a botched final 'GoT' season.