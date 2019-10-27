Ben Affleck Has Sobriety Setback at Halloween Party

Play video content Exclusive TMZ.com

Ben Affleck seemed to have fallen off the wagon Saturday night at a Halloween party.

Ben was leaving La Peer Hotel in West Hollywood for the Unicef Masquerade ball. He clearly has trouble walking and uses the SUV to steady himself. He nearly fell before catching himself on the vehicle.

Affleck has had a rough go of things over the years. He's struggled with his sobriety and repeatedly gone to rehab ... most recently in August 2018, when his ex-wife, Jennifer Garner, drove him to a facility in Malibu. He's had a sober coach and seemed to have been doing well.

Ben had been attending wellness classes at an L.A. wellness center that specializes in "Buddhist ethics" where people who attend engage in meditation with a focus on healthy body, mind and spirit.

Sobriety is difficult and elusive for everyone struggling with addiction, and we're told Ben has acknowledged he's going to slip up from time to time ... it was never as if this was simply behind him.