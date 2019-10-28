Lady Gaga's Golden Globes Dress to Go Up for Auction by Maid But May Be Stolen

Exclusive Getty

Lady Gaga's dress from the 2019 Golden Globes is headed to auction ... but turns out, it could be a case of stolen goods.

A maid at the Beverly Hilton found the dress Lady Gaga wore to the 2019 Golden Globes, where she won an award for her work in "A Star is Born," while cleaning the celeb's room after the show.

Lady Gaga left the gown behind, and we're told the maid claimed she took it to lost and found where it sat until the hotel honchos gave it to the maid -- finder's keepers and all that. And, now the maid's trying to cash in by auctioning it off.

Here's the thing. Our Gaga sources say #1 -- the dress didn't belong to Gaga. It's a Valentino that was loaned to her for the event. We're told Valentino believes someone outright stole the dress and has either gone to police or plans to go to cops.

As you can see, Gaga's dress is a beautiful Valentino Haute Couture periwinkle blue gown ... designed specifically for Lady Gaga with cascading silk faille and a 10-foot train -- an homage to the dress worn by Judy Garland in the 1954 version of "A Star is Born."

The dress comes with a note from the maid ... explaining how the gown came into her possession. She says she's been employed by The Beverly Hilton for 24 years, and always works the Golden Globes.