Military Dog Who Tracked ISIS Leader Revealed, Name Remains Top Secret

President Donald Trump is introducing to the world the K9 hero that risked life and limbs to hunt down ISIS leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi.

POTUS declassified this picture to reveal the four paws that had a major hand in taking down al-Baghdadi during a stealthy operation over the weekend in Syria. The pooch was, reportedly, "slightly wounded" after chasing down the ISIS leader, who killed himself and 3 children by detonating a suicide vest.

President Trump said the military dog was chasing al-Baghdadi when he resorted to setting off the bomb.

We have declassified a picture of the wonderful dog (name not declassified) that did such a GREAT JOB in capturing and killing the Leader of ISIS, Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi! pic.twitter.com/PDMx9nZWvw — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 28, 2019 @realDonaldTrump

While the dog is being hailed for its heroism, there are still limits to what we're allowed to know. It's still on the job, and Army Gen. Mark Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, says they won't release the dog's name for security reasons.

So, no way to know for sure if it's a really good boy ... or girl.

We know you're wondering -- the dog's reportedly German Shepherd or a Belgian Malinois. The latter is the breed of choice for sensitive military missions. In fact, a Belgian Malinois tagged along with the Navy SEALs who killed Osama bin Laden.